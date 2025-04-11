Leeds United team news: Daniel Farke on the players who will not appear again this season

Leeds United's fears have been confirmed with the news that Pascal Struijk will not play again this season, regardless of when that end for them.

Sam Chambers will also not play again in 2024-25, with glandular fever.

Daniel James will miss Saturday's Championship home game against Preston North End.`

On centre-back Struijk, Farke said: "Today I can officially confirm the season is over for him, he has a fracture in his foot. Thank God he doesn't need surgery but he will definitely be out for about 10 weeks.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

"He will be ready when pre-seasons tarts for next season.

"We still have Joe Rothwell out with injury and Dan James for this upcoming game, he came out with some hamstring problems.

"It will be a tight race for the Easter weekend. Our medical department will try everything to make him available for these games but it will be a tight race.

"Sam Chambers is not available, he's ill."

