Leeds United team news: Daniel Farke on the players who will not appear again this season
Sam Chambers will also not play again in 2024-25, with glandular fever.
Daniel James will miss Saturday's Championship home game against Preston North End.`
On centre-back Struijk, Farke said: "Today I can officially confirm the season is over for him, he has a fracture in his foot. Thank God he doesn't need surgery but he will definitely be out for about 10 weeks.
"He will be ready when pre-seasons tarts for next season.
"We still have Joe Rothwell out with injury and Dan James for this upcoming game, he came out with some hamstring problems.
"It will be a tight race for the Easter weekend. Our medical department will try everything to make him available for these games but it will be a tight race.
"Sam Chambers is not available, he's ill."
