Leeds United team news: Daniel Farke provides updates on four players ahead of home game with Bournemouth
Reporting ‘mixed news’, Farke also revealed that Wilfried Gnonto will miss out once again.
Bogle suffered a toe issue which forced him off late on in last weekend’s fine away victory at Wolves, while James is in the mix after returning to team training following a knock sustained at Fulham.
Gnonto is still struggling with a calf problem, but should be back in team training next week.
Farke said: "Overall, there’s some mixed news.
"With Jayden, there’s good news, he's back in team training, thank God it was not a broken toe, just a bruise.
"It’s sore and painful but since yesterday, he’s been back in full team training, so he will be available.
"Daniel James has progressed, yesterday was the first time he rejoined us in team training, he has a chance to be involved. We'll take a late decision.
"There’s bad news with Willy Gnonto who still has some problems with his calf and will definitely miss the match, I hope to have him back in team training next week."
Goalkeeper Lucas Perri is continuing his rehabilitation from the quad issue that has sidelined him since the game at Fulham and Farke expects him to be back in contention after the next international break.
Farke continued: "It's not a difficult decision because Lucas has not joined us in team training yet, so Karl has great chances to play again.
"If he stays fit, he has excellent performances, not just his saves but his natural appearance on the pitch.
"We hope Lucas can join us next week in team training, so he's not in contention before the international break.
"Once he's back, it doesn't mean he's back to his best after one training session, he needs a bit of time.
"I don't expect him to be a topic for the squad before the break. There’s good progress in his rehab, he's doing some work on the grass."