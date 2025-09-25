Leeds United team news: Daniel Farke provides updates on four players ahead of home game with Bournemouth

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 25th Sep 2025, 14:14 BST
LEEDS United manager Daniel Farke has confirmed that Jayden Bogle is in contention for Saturday’s Premier League home game with Bournemouth at Elland Road, while he will make a ‘late decision’ on Daniel James.

Reporting ‘mixed news’, Farke also revealed that Wilfried Gnonto will miss out once again.

Bogle suffered a toe issue which forced him off late on in last weekend’s fine away victory at Wolves, while James is in the mix after returning to team training following a knock sustained at Fulham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gnonto is still struggling with a calf problem, but should be back in team training next week.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on September 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)placeholder image
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on September 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Farke said: "Overall, there’s some mixed news.

"With Jayden, there’s good news, he's back in team training, thank God it was not a broken toe, just a bruise.

"It’s sore and painful but since yesterday, he’s been back in full team training, so he will be available.

"Daniel James has progressed, yesterday was the first time he rejoined us in team training, he has a chance to be involved. We'll take a late decision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jayden Bogle picked up a nasty-looking foot injury at Wolves.placeholder image
Jayden Bogle picked up a nasty-looking foot injury at Wolves.

"There’s bad news with Willy Gnonto who still has some problems with his calf and will definitely miss the match, I hope to have him back in team training next week."

Goalkeeper Lucas Perri is continuing his rehabilitation from the quad issue that has sidelined him since the game at Fulham and Farke expects him to be back in contention after the next international break.

Farke continued: "It's not a difficult decision because Lucas has not joined us in team training yet, so Karl has great chances to play again.

"If he stays fit, he has excellent performances, not just his saves but his natural appearance on the pitch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We hope Lucas can join us next week in team training, so he's not in contention before the international break.

"Once he's back, it doesn't mean he's back to his best after one training session, he needs a bit of time.

"I don't expect him to be a topic for the squad before the break. There’s good progress in his rehab, he's doing some work on the grass."

Related topics:Daniel FarkeBournemouthPremier LeagueElland Road
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice