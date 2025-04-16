Leeds United team news: Daniel Farke set to be boosted by return of key player

Leeds United could have winger Daniel James back for Good Friday's game at Oxford United.

The Whites are very hopeful that the Hull-born player will feature over the Easter weekend, but if he will feature in both games or just one is still in the balance.

Leeds go into the Easter programme five points clear of third-placed Sheffield United but in playing last on Easter Monday they could either have the pressure ramped up by wins for the Blades and Burnley, or even know that victory will tee them up to secure promotion at home to Stoke City.

James missed Saturday's 2-1 win over Preston North End with a hamstring strain, while Joe Rothwell has sat out the last two games with a calf problem.

"Joe Rothwell will definitely miss this weekend's games," confirmed Wilder. "We hope to have him available for the final home game against Bristol (City on April 28).

"With Daniel James it looks slightly better so I think it's fair to say at this stage we will definitely have him available for the Monday game. If he is already able to play a part in the game on Good Friday at Oxford, late decision.

"We have 24 more hours and I think it's pretty likely he can be involved on Monday but of course we're trying everything to make him available on Friday. We will take the decision tomorrow after training.

"After the game there were a few knocks and like always after a game a few bruises but they all seem to be available for this game."

LATE DECISION: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Image: Tony Johnson)

James was this week shortlisted for the Championship's player of the season award, with Farke one of four contenders for the manager's prize.

Playing twice in quick succession poses a dilemma for all Football League teams this weekend – only Bradford and Notts County, who play on Maundy Thursday will escape the Friday-Monday turnaround.

It poses questions about squad rotation, though Leeds would probably be well advised to throw everything at a potential knockout blow at the Kassam Stadium, and to take it from there.

"When you have a quick turnaround you are tempted to rotate a little bit more but we're used to this turnaround so no complaints," said Farke.

"Of course it's a bit tricky when you have an evening game and you have to travel late in the evening and don't have a proper night's sleep so we can decide over the weekend what we do, if we rotate a bit more or a bit less, depending on the game and the workload and how the travelling goes.