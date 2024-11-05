Leeds United team news: Daniel Farke's hand will not be forced over Sam Byram

Leeds United have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Wednesday's Championship game at Millwall, and Daniel Farke expects Sam Byram to be available to play again if needed.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farke was careful what he asked of Byram last season and with Jayden Bogle back from suspension at the New Den, it would be a surprise if the 31-year-old did not make way, but it is not something which will be forced on the manager.

As well as deputising for right-back Bogle at Plymouth Argle on Saturday, he filled in for the suspended Junior Firpo at left-back in the previous match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was really happy and pleased with both of Sam's performances, it's not easy when you're not that much in rhythm and to play one time on the left then on the right side," said Farke. "They were two excellent performances defensively and also going forward. He has chipped in.

GOOD NEWS: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

"It's always good when there's competition. Jayden Bogle was excellent before his suspension and Junior's shipped in with many good performances and many end products this seaso.

"All three are available, we'll see who we pick. With Sam we have to keep a bit in mind it's a bit more tricky for him when the turnaround is relatively quick due to his age and injury CV but he's recovered and is available."

Leeds will give fitness tests on Tuesday to forwards Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt to see if they can be options for the bench against a side who won their third consecutive game at the weekend, beating Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad