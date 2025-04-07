Leeds United team news: Defender's season in doubt as Whites wait for update

Pascal Struijk will miss Leeds United's next two games and may not play again this season, forcing a rethink at Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

The defender was substituted with a foot injury during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Luton Town.

Until the swelling goes down it is too early to know the full extent of the damage, but the worst-case scenario would end his campaign.

Ethan Ampadu is a natural replacement, having stood in for Struijk for the entire second half of last season, but an injury to Joe Rothwell makes the Welshman less expendable in midfield.

It leaves manager Daniel Farke with some juggling to do at the Riverside on Tuesday, and at home to Preston North End on Saturday.

"We have more or less two problems," revealed Farke. "One is Joe Rothwell, like I mentioned after the last game, a calf injury. He will definitely be out this week, probably also the Easter weekend so we hope he will be back available for the last two games of the season.

"If he could come back earlier it would be a bonus but you have to say realistically he's probably just available for the last two games.

"Pascal Struijk will also definitely miss the two games this week. We need to wait for some further assessment (after) he got a knock on his foot but the fear is there could even be a little fracture. If there is a fracture, it would mean the season is over for him but we need further assessment.

"We still hope for the best."

On Saturday Austrian centre-back Max Wober made his return after the knee problems that have troubled him since September and sidelined him since January 4.

"He was out for many weeks, he has had just one full week of training so you wouldn't normally say he was fit for 90 minutes already but the last few minutes (at Kenilworth Road) were good for him and I would say at least for a short-term appearance he's available," said Farke.

"Josh Guilavogui can also play this role, Sam Byram has played this role a few times, James Debayo is a young option.

"I would have preferred to have Pascal as our leader available but sometimes you have to adapt to the reality and we will find some good solutions."

Former Middlesbrough striker Patrick Bamford falls into the same category as Wober, having also made his return from the bench at Kenilworth Road having been out since New Year's Day. He too is an option from the bench, but not a realistic starter on Tuesday.

Boro are fifth in the table after five wins in their last seven matches propelled them back into play-off contention.

Leeds are also headed for the play-offs as things stand, but are only one point behind Sheffield United – who entertain Millwall on Tuesday – and Burnley, who are at Derby County.