Leeds United team news: Late decisions with 'question marks' aplenty over fitness

Leeds United's team selection for their game at Preston North End will have tio be very last-minute with a number of question marks following Tuesday's game at Middlesbrough.

Manager Daniel Farke will have to pick his team in the morning ahead of Saturday's 12.30pm kick-off.

"A busy week, the third game in seven days, an early kick-off, like always in this scanrio we will have to take some early decisions.

"FOr the players who played it was more or less recovery sessuions.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

"There are several players after the last game with some injuries, some knocks, some question marks.

"Max Wober, for example, it was his first time in the starting line-up for ages - is he really capable of playing after such a long period (out) three times in seven days? I can't say yes because his knee was swollen.

"It has settled down and I hope he is capable of training today (Friday) but it's a late decision with him.

"It's the same with Sam Byram, he has just come back from injury, he had some cramps at the end (against Middlesbrough) but it has settled down, I hope he is available but we have to wait for the training session.

"It's the same with Jayden Bogle, he was improved but we will more or less use the session today as a test.

"There are many players with knocks and little hits so for many of them it's a test today.

"I hope all of them are available apart from our long-term injuries but who is really ready to start, who is fully recovered, we have to wait a bit and make some decisions.

"For me the impression in training is important and we will take some data form our sports scientists on recovery status but it's not like I just pick the line-up on what the medical depertment but I take it into account and what you see. Sometieimes I you get the feeling he needs a bit longer.