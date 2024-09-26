Leeds United team news: Multiple injury concerns ahead of busy seven days in Championship

Leeds United have a host of injury problems ahead of their first run of three games in a week.

The Whites have two players definitely out and five doubts ahead of Saturday's Championship visit from Coventry, followed by a Tuesday trip to Norwich City and a game at Sunderland on the Friday.

"Sadly we have a few injury updates and some problems during this week," said manager Daniel Farke. "Manor Solomon is out for this game, he's had some back problems which have resulted in some problems with his hamstring which means he will definitely miss this game.

"I hope to have him back at least for the last game before the international break (Sunderland), perhaps even Norwich.

"Daniel James is still out. it's perhaps just realistic he will be back before the international break, if he's available in one of the games before it would be a bonus.

"Pascal Struijk was struggling a bit with his adductors, Junior Firpo has some problems and missed the first part of this week's training. He was back training today (Thursday). If he doesn't react in a negative way he'll be involved.

"Patrick Bamford missed a training session yesterday after he got a hit on Tuesday in training, but like Junior he was back today so I'm pretty optimistic he will be available if the body doesn't react.

"The biggest question mark was behind Pascal Struijk because even today he couldn't train.

CONCERNS: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

"There is definitely a chance and I'm still carefully optimistic but in order to be available he needs to be able to train tomorrow in our less session.

"We'll try everything to bring him back but it's more or less the final test for him."

Leeds are also facing a decision over whether to send Max Wober for surgery on the knee he injured playing for Austria in the last international break.

"Max Wober will also miss this game because there was also a setback in training, last week on Friday in our final session," said Farke.

"There are still some ongoing problems with his knee so our medical department tries everything to make sure we find a solution. We're trying to treat it in a conservative way. We'll find out in the next days if we can get him back into training.

"There is a chance to do it in a conservative way but we need to make a decision soon because we can't go on if he can't go back to team training in the next days it will be surgery.