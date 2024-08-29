Leeds United team news: No homecoming for winger as he is pulled out of international squad
The winger,, who was born in Hull and started in their youth system, has been pulled out of Craig iBellamy's first Wales squad with a minor hamstring injury. Leeds have signed wingers Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon have signed in the last week, but it remains to be seen if they will be considered match-fit enough to start against the Tigers.
Patrick Bamford continues to miss out, also with a hamstring injury.
"Patrick Bamford will definitely miss this game, he will not be available until the other side of the international break," confirmed manager Daniel Farke.
"We are also without Daniel James, who has a hamstring problem. It's a minor injury he won't travel with the Welsh squad so he can't be involved but I hope to have him back for the Burnley game.
"We have also in the offensive positions a few question marks and for that it's good that we had a full week with Manor and Largie."
