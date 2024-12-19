Leeds United team news: Two injury doubts for Oxford United's Championship visit

Pascal Struijk is 50-50 for Leeds United's final home game of 2024, and it is not clear if Max Wober will be ready to deputise.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centre-back Struijk has a hamstring problem and versatile defender Wober suffered a setback on his return from a knee injury which caused him to miss last week's game at Preston North End.

Both are doubts for Saturday's match against managerless Oxford United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is some concern with Pascal Struijk, he is struggling a bit with tightness in his hamstring," revealed Farke.

DOUBTS: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

"He was not able to train yesterday or today. To make him available he needs to be able to train in our last session (on Friday).

"At the moment our medical department gives him a 50-50 chance because the scan was not too bad but he's a major doubt."

Austria international Wober would be a natural choice to step in under normal circumstances but he too is having difficulty after 102 days between his first and second appearances of the season. His first league start came against Middlesbrough but he was unable to follow it up at Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It (Middlesbrough) was more or less his first game in the starting line-up fox Max (this season) and for him (there was) lots of load because he played 75 minutes in the other game (Derby County), and his knee was slightly swollen. We didn't want to take any risk (at Preston)," said Farke on Thursday.

"Sadly there was a little setback yesterday in training, he had to step out of training with some knee problems. He was not able to train again today.

"It will be a tight race for him, at the moment it looks more like he will not be available for this game because he reported some problems with his knee and it's a bit swollen.

"Of course it's disappointing for us and especially for him. It's a tough first part of the season for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope it's not too bad and there's a small chance that he's available but at the moment it looks more likely that he's not involved."

The absence of both could open the door for Ethan Ampadu to return to the side after knee ligament damage, but the question is whether he is ready to start games yet.

"You can see more or less on a daily basis him making steps forward," said Farke. "But we will still be patient and give him the time to be back at his best.

"At the moment thank God the players in his position have delivered good performances so there is no need to over-rush it."