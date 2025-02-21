Leeds United team news with one 'question mark' for Sheffield United game

Leeds United have an injury doubt oer Manor Solomon for Monday's top-of-the-Championship game at Sheffield United.

The winger was on the receiving end of a hefty tackle ion the first half of their dramatic 2-1 win at home to Sunderland, and substituted in the second half before the decisive goals were scored.

"It's the first time in ages we've had a week between games so we've had a proper training week," said manager Daniel Farke. "(There's) nothing too special in terms of personnel news.

"We still have Patrick Bamford and Max Wober out.

"There is a question mark over Manor Solomon, he had a big bruise after a nasty tackle in the last game.

"In the last couple of days he was not able to join us in team training so it will be a tight race for him.

"We still have hope he's progressing well and hope he can return back to team training perhaps tomorrow (Saturday) or later on Sunday. If he's not able to train he obviously won't travel with us and won't be available.

"It will be a tight race with him but he's more or less at the moment the only question mark."

Leeds are not short of options if Solomon does miss out, with Italy international Willy Gnonto and Largie Ramazani potential alternatives.

Missing from the touchline will be Farke himself as he serves a one-match ban for his third booking of the season. He got it for encroaching onto the pitch after Pascal Struijk's stoppage-time winner against the Black Cats and is accepting of, but not happy about, the decision.

His opposite number, Chris Wilder, was critical of it too.

"It was an important win for us and a pretty emotional win with a last-second winner," he said.

"The yellow card stands and I have to accept the rules are like this and it is what it is.

