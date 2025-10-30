Leeds United teams news as Daniel Farke has good news to report for Brighton and Hove Albion game

Having been hit by illness last week, Leeds United have a clean bill of health for Saturday's Premier League game at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Willy Gnonto is back in the squad after hernia surgery, although he is not going to be fit enough to start.

After a difficult build-up to the game against West Ham United, Farke described the situation as "way better. I have nothing to report, nothing to complain about. No illnesses, no injuries.

"Everyone (has been) in training, we have a proper group. Everyone is available, proper competition. The situation I prefer much more.

"Sadly it's not a guarantee that you will also be successful in the game. Sometimes after a tough week you can also be successful like we were last week. But overall it's a much better situation compared to last week."

On Gnonto, Farke said: "He has trained for the first time. I would label it a bit of a long-term injury with his calf problems and then his surgery.

"He's definitely not a topic (option) after being out so long for the starting line-up. Definitely not, but he had the first full training week and also some competition.

"We will see if we take him with us to the game. There's lots of competition at the moment, no one is missing."

Daniel James is closer to a first start having made two substitute appearances since recovering from an ankle injury.

"It's important that after being out quite long time it was tough for him because it was more or less just the first game of the season (for him)," said Farke.

"So I'm quite pleased that since two weeks, he's back in full team training. You can see him growing on the training pitch also.

"I like his attitude because he feels, okay, he needs to work hard in order to find his best shape because he was out for so long.

"He's sharp in training and works really, really hard and focused and concentrated and does additional stuff.

"There will be a moment when it clicks and then he's back at his best shape.