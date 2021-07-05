Leeds United to battle Newcastle for £4m-rated midfield ace, Barnsley eye cup double-winning defender

The Whites have already landed talented youngster Amari Miller from Birmingham City, as well as completing a permanent deal for Jack Harrison, who has already spent three seasons on loan at Elland Road from Manchester City.

Meanwhile, England booked their place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals last weekend, as they powered their way to a 4-0 win against Ukraine.

Once again, Leeds' Kalvin Phillips was on form for the Three Lions, but was substituted, along with his midfielder partner Declan Rice, on the hour mark to avoid picking up another booking and missing the next round.

Opening up on his decision, England boss Gareth Southgate said: “We were able to get the players off who were on a yellow card," the England boss reflected post-match.

“There's also a couple who had knocks but we've known we had players we needed to look after physically.

“We know across seven games the squad is so important, trying to give people a breather at the right time. We learned a lot from Russia in that instance.

“We were trying to balance players with knocks and yellow cards. 'Do we take the centre-back off? Because we've the game sewn up he won't need to make a tackle.”

Meanwhile, down in the Championship, it's set to be a big season for four Yorkshire sides, with Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Sheffield United all competing.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United Barnsley and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to the Euros, summer transfer window, and the build-up to the new season continues:

1. City eye shock Robinson raid Manchester City have been linked with a shock move for Fulham full-back Antonee Robinson. The ex-Wigan Athletic man almost sealed a dream move to AC Milan last year, but saw the deal break down after an issue was identified during his medical. (Mirror) Photo: NEIL HALL Buy photo

2. Gunners could pick Johnstone over Ramsdale Arsenal could be set to turn their attention away from Sheffield United's £20m-rated goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, and pursue a move for West Brom's Sam Johnstone - a cheaper alternative - instead. Both players are currently in England's Euro 2020 squad. (Daily Star) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

3. Duo jostle for Furlong Brentford have been tipped to challenge Burnley for the signing of West Brom defender Darnell Furlong. The 25-year-old featured frequently for the Baggies last season, but was unable to ensure they avoided relegation. (Football Insider) Photo: Pool Buy photo

4. Cherries swoop for Marcondes Bournemouth have made their first signing under new manager Scott Parker, bringing in ex-Brentford ace Emiliano Marcondes. He was released by the Bees at the end of last season, despite making 31 league appearances in the league. (Club website) Photo: Alex Livesey Buy photo