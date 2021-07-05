Leeds United to battle Newcastle for £4m-rated midfield ace, Barnsley eye cup double-winning defender
Leeds United have made a solid start to the summer transfer window thus far, and will be looking to push on in the coming weeks and secure more key targets ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.
The Whites have already landed talented youngster Amari Miller from Birmingham City, as well as completing a permanent deal for Jack Harrison, who has already spent three seasons on loan at Elland Road from Manchester City.
Meanwhile, England booked their place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals last weekend, as they powered their way to a 4-0 win against Ukraine.
Once again, Leeds' Kalvin Phillips was on form for the Three Lions, but was substituted, along with his midfielder partner Declan Rice, on the hour mark to avoid picking up another booking and missing the next round.
Opening up on his decision, England boss Gareth Southgate said: “We were able to get the players off who were on a yellow card," the England boss reflected post-match.
“There's also a couple who had knocks but we've known we had players we needed to look after physically.
“We know across seven games the squad is so important, trying to give people a breather at the right time. We learned a lot from Russia in that instance.
“We were trying to balance players with knocks and yellow cards. 'Do we take the centre-back off? Because we've the game sewn up he won't need to make a tackle.”
Meanwhile, down in the Championship, it's set to be a big season for four Yorkshire sides, with Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Sheffield United all competing.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United Barnsley and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to the Euros, summer transfer window, and the build-up to the new season continues: