Leeds United to battle Norwich City for ex-Benfica starlet, Hull City winger set for exit

Speaking after the game, which saw the Whites go a goal down inside the first minute, equalise via Mateusz Klich in the ninth, take the lead in the 38th thanks to Patrick Bamford, and concede the equaliser in the final ten minutes, Leeds ace Stuart Dallas reflected on the entertaining encounter.

He contended: “It was a good test for us against very good opposition I think they are obviously preparing for a cup final during the week so I think it was a good test for both sides and a draw was probably a fair result in the end.

“We started the game a bit strangely, I was saying the ref should have blown up and started again because I don't really know what happened but we got ourselves back into it and I thought in the first half we played really well.

“I thought Patrick (Bamford) up front was a real handful, I thought we pressed the game really well - we've been working really hard on it in the last couple of weeks. Obviously in the second half it tends to open up a bit more and I'm disappointed with how we conceded.”

Meanwhile, down in the second tier, it was a weekend of mixed fortunes for Yorkshire's side, with Hull City thrashing Preston to go top of the table, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley drawing their respective games, and Sheffield United slumping to defeat against Birmingham City.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…

1. Palmer switch could boost Blackpool Blackpool's hopes of landing Nottingham Forest man Jordan Gabriel look to have been boosted, following news that Forest are after Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer. Gabriel played a key role in the Tangerines' promotion last season with an impressive loan spell. (The Sun) Photo: George Wood Buy photo

2. Morrell set for Pompey switch Luton Town midfielder Joe Morrell is closing in on a move to League One side Portsmouth, according to sources close to the club. The Wales international made just seven league appearances for the Hatters last season, after joining from Bristol City. (The News) Photo: Mike Hewitt Buy photo

3. Swans to keep spending Swansea City look set to spend some money in the transfer window, with chief executive Julian Winter insisting the club' owners will invest more into the club this season. The Swans signed Jamie Paterson, their first new signing of the window, last Friday. (BBC Sport) Photo: Alex Burstow Buy photo

4. Palace move for Armstrong Crystal Palace are believed to have tabled a £12m bid for Blackburn Rovers sensation Adam Armstrong. Southampton and Norwich have also been linked with the lethal striker, who is valued at around £20m by his club. (Football League World) Photo: Michael Steele Buy photo