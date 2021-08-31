Leeds United to swoop after Ronaldo deal - the MAJOR Premier League signings that could go through on deadline day

Deadline day always brings with it a number of surprising last-minute deals that may or may not go through but there is already plenty of speculation that has been doing the rounds for days or even weeks and, in some cases, months.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s headline-grabbing return to Manchester United could mean more than one player heads for the exit door at Old Trafford.

While the majority of Leeds United’s business has been done early in the window, as they prefer to do, could there be a last-gasp deal to be had?

In particular, could Marcelo Bielsa be set to finally complete a deal nearly 1,000 days in the making after missing out on the same player in the last seconds of January 2019’s transfer deadline day?

Elsewhere, Liverpool may yet bolster their squad by swooping for a player from a Premier League rival. For Everton, Rafa Benitez looks set to be active in the last few hours of the window as he bids to bolster his squad and build on an impressive start to the season.

The London clubs, particularly West Ham, could be busy – there looks to be work to do at Arsenal, also – and at the bottom end of the market there may yet be deals to be done at Burnley and Brighton.

A few big names could be set to depart the Premier League and further their careers elsewhere in Europe. It certainly promises to be a busy time.

1. Adama Traore - Spurs The Wolves star is said to be desperate to push through a move to London and join up with former boss Nuno Espirito Santo with "super-agent" Jorge Mendes doing everything he can to facilitate a deal.

2. Yves Bissouma - Liverpool Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool have all been linked with a move for the Brighton star and reports have been disputed as to whether or not the Anfield side made an approach earlier this month. The Seagulls are under no pressure to sell any players so can set their price.

3. Callum Hudson-Odoi - Borussia Dortmund The 20-year old's future is unclear, Dortmund are said to be "very keen" on a loan deal but Chelsea are on record as not wanting to let the England international leave. Hudson-Odi himself, understandably, wants to play first team football.

4. Connor Roberts - Burnley Burnley were first linked with the Welsh international back in June but have only now opened talks with the defender and could push to get a deal over the line