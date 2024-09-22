DELIGHTED he may have been with the three points, but Daniel Farke wants Leeds United to “bury” games in order to avoid too many setbacks in the Championship this season.

It was a red-letter day for Largie Ramazani as the diminutive Leeds winger scored a first goal in English football following his August move from Spanish club Almeria.

Substitute Joel Piroe wrapped up a 2-0 victory three minutes from time after Pascal Struijk’s second-half penalty was saved by Cardiff goalkeeper Jak Alnwick.

Leeds’ rebound win – which came on the back of home defeat to Burnley – had a helping hand as Cardiff defender Joel Bagan received a straight red card after 23 minutes for ending Willy Gnonto’s burst on goal.

PARTY TIME: Leeds United's Largie Ramazani celebrates scoring his team's first goal against struggling Cardiff City during the Championship clash at Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Ramazani struck on his first Leeds start seven minutes later, and the contest was as good as over with struggling Cardiff bereft of confidence and ideas.

It proved an emotional day, too, in South Wales, as the clubs came together to pay tribute to their former player Sol Bamba.

A popular figure during spells at Leeds and Cardiff – Bamba died last month at the age of 39 while working as technical director for Turkish club Adanaspor.

Both sets of fans paid tribute to him before kick-off as friends, family and officials from both clubs laid wreaths on the centre-circle.

TRIBUTE: Leeds United's players participate in a moments applause in memory of former Cardiff City and Leeds player Sol Bamba, who passed away on the 31st August 31. Picture: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

A banner honouring Bamba was raised behind the Canton Stand goal, with his former Cardiff manager Neil Warnock – under whom the Ivory Coast international won promotion to the Premier League in 2018 – among those paying tribute.

The Bluebirds’ defeat leaves them rooted to the foot of the Sky Bet Championship table with a solitary point, and speculation over the future of manager Erol Bulut is certain to intensify after a fifth defeat in six league games.

While pleased with his players’ response to the Burnley setback at home last week, Farke was quick to point out the improvements that still need to be made.

“In this league it's always difficult to win games, especially on the road,” he said.

“What we're delivering on the road, haven't conceded a goal, really close to perfect.

"Today was pretty dominant and controlled performance from the first to the last moment, nearly 80 per cent possession.

"For me it was important not to give any chances away and apart from the scene straight away from kick-off after the second, perhaps celebrating too long, we didn't give a chance away. We scored two fantastic goals.”

On the subject of goals, Farke acknowledged his players needed to develop a more ruthless approach in front of the net. Essentially, be more greedy.

“Our offensive players need to create a mentality like a Hoover seller,” he explained. “You have to ring 40 doors before you can sell one hoover. Probably there is no rebound but make this run, be there for the rebound.

"The greediness to score goals – perhaps because I was a striker in my real life in football, I would have died to score a goal – this mentality is something we need to add.

“They have to learn it, I will keep going to address it. The chances we missed in the first half and second half. I want us to be even more greedy. If you want to celebrate something come next May we have to give our lives to score more goals.”

Despite the criticism he received following last week’s reverse to Burnley, Farke insisted Leeds’ latest performance was not a direct response to that.

"In the last five games, we have kept four clean sheets and conceded just one goal from an unlucky slip,” he maintained. “We're creating so many chances. The only difference was today we were able to convert at least two into goals. S

"We are a side full of youth, if you want to call it immaturity and you have to accept we're not the finished product. Three points are always priceless for the confidence and belief.”

Cardiff City: Alnwick, Ng, Fish, Chambers, Bagan, Siopis (Ashford 79), Ralls (Robertson 59), Tanner (El Ghazi 58), Colwill, O'Dowda (Willock 80), Kanga (Collins 46). Unused substitutes: Horvath,Goutas,Rinomhota,Turnbull.

Leeds United: Meslier, Bogle (Byram 84), Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Ampadu, Gruev (Rothwell 90), Gnonto (Schmidt 90), Aaronson, Ramazani (Piroe 84), Fernandez (Tanaka 90). Unused substitutes: Darlow, Debayo, Crew, Bamford.