But the Whites may come back for the player in January.

Leeds were one of the clubs interested in the 23-year-old left-winger, who is also thought to have been the subject of offers from Manchester United and Southampton.

Whites coach Jesse Marsch even let slip that director of football Victor Orta was in the Netherlands on Wednesday ahead of England's transfer deadline day.

But with the Dutch window closing that day, PSV decided against selling him on Thursday, with no prospect of buying a replacement until the new year.

Leeds do not appear to have given up, however, with chairman Andrea Radrizzani tweeting early on Thursday afternoon "we will continue to work on Gakpo".

In the last window Red Bull Salzburg rejected multiple Leeds bids for Brenden Aaronson with a Champions League knockout tie against Bayern Munich on the horizon, but the Premier League club were able to do a deal quickly once the season ended.

Gakpo, who has made a strong start to the season, is valued in the £35m-£37m price bracket, although a good World Cup for the Netherlands could push his value higher still.

HOT PROPERTY: Cody Gakpo of PSV Eindhoven

Gakpo has scored four goals already this season, including one in a Champions League qualifier against Rangers. He has two goals in seven international appearances.

It has been suggested PSV could open new contract talks with Gakpo, who signed a four-year deal in January, although the terms could include a release clause.

Leeds are expected to sign one forward this window, with Radrizzani's tweet urging supporters to "welcome Bamba Dieng" before the 22-year-old's £8.7m move from Marseille had been confirmed.

Marsch said on deadline day there was a possibility Dan James could move on but that the sale of fellow winger Jack Harrison was "non-negotiable".

"I like Dan, I think he's been a big part of what we've done here, before I came and since I've been here," commented Marsch. "I don't anticipate big movements in the group, but we have to just see what happens in the next 24 hours."

He added that James's situation would be dependent on incomings.