Leeds United transfer latest: Daniel Farke's clear message ahead of Middlesbrough cup tie

LEEDS UNITED manager Daniel Farke has issued a ‘keep calm’ message to supporters ahead of the final few weeks of the summer transfer window.

United, who have lost star turns Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville, have had a quiet window so far, making Joe Rodon’s move permanent and also bringing in just three other players in midfielder Joe Rothwell, right-back Jayden Bogle and a back-up keeper in Alex Cairns.

With the clock ticking ahead of the deadline, Leeds are being linked with a host of players, but Farke has stressed he will not be diving into the market just for the sake of it with the Leeds chief prepared to wait in order to bring in difference makers and players of the right character as well as ability.

He has reiterated that he will only sign players who ‘tick all boxes’ in terms of quality levels and mindset.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, whose side face Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Farke, speaking ahead of the tie with Boro, said: “I am totally calm. There is no panic at all as we have a really good group and really good base to work with.

"We know we can’t afford to spend a fortune on players. The good thing is that we don’t just need some numbers, but quality and players who will make our group even stronger.

"For that, we are quite careful as we have a spirited and close group.

"A new signing has to tick all boxes with proper quality but on the same importance level, needs to be there with a top personality and mentality and it also must be an affordable deal where we are still in the driving seat, even if it’s a loan deal.

"For that, many boxes have to be ticked. Sometimes, when you can’t spend a fortune, you have to be bit more patient.

"But the group we have right now is quite strong. I have total trust in our key people and owners and we are working a lot on it. We will see what will happen over the next few weeks, but we are in good talks.”

Farke reports no fresh issues from Saturday’s Championship opener with Portsmouth, although rotation will come into play for both Leeds and Boro, who have a quick turnaround with league business resuming on Saturday lunch-time for the duo, who both have clear promotion aspirations in 2024-25.

On Wednesday’s clash with Boro, who raced the semi-finals of the competition last term, Farke continued: “All players are fit and available and it’s a good scenario and situation.

"We will also go highly motivated into this game. I’ve made it clear several times that I am a big believer in cup competitions.

"We want to go through into the next round, I know it’s not realistic we will win the Carabao Cup, but you never know.

"You want to go as far as possible, but we know we face a pretty good side - a side who won their first league game and Middlesbrough are also one of the top teams in our league and it’s definitely a spotlight game and an interesting clash at Elland Road.

"I will pick a line-up that has a good chance to get to the next round and a good chance to win the game. We will also make sure we won’t risk any player.

"We know, especially in the first week, there’s lot of loads and we will perhaps rotate a bit more than normally do. It definitely makes sense as we are at the beginning of the season, have several good options and keep in mind that we have a quick turnaround for the game on Saturday.

"We face a really good side and are also respectful and don’t take it for granted that it will be an easy evening and we go into the second round.