The 22-year-old academy graduate has played 79 times for the Whites since making his debut in 2018 and was a key part of the squad which gained promotion to the Premier League as champions in the 2019-20 season.

Since United reached the top-flight, Shackleton has made 27 appearances throughout the last two seasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds-born player has become the second United player to join the Lions on loan following on from their capture of England under-21 central defender Charlie Cresswell, who joined on a season-long loan earlier this month.

Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton, who has completed his loan move to Millwall. Picture: Getty.

Shackleton, who was left out of Jesse Marsch’s squad for Leeds' pre-season tour of Australia, had been linked with moves to other Championship clubs, including Reading.

But Millwall have won the race to sign the former England under-20 player, who made his first-team bow in a 4-1 win over Derby in August 2018.

The London club are understood to be covering a large proportion of the wages of Shackleton.

Should the move go well, the deal could be turned into a permanent arrangement.

Several other squad players have left Leeds for pastures new so far this summer.