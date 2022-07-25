Davis, 22, who made 15 appearances in a season-long loan spell at Bournemouth last term, was out of contract at Elland Road next summer and is down the pecking order, despite a lack of options at left-back in the absence of the injured Junior Firpo.

Ipswich have been linked with a move for Davis throughout the summer and terms have now reportedly been agreed for the Newcastle-born player, who was part of United's recent tour party to Australia.

The deal has the potential to be a record one in terms of a third-tier club signing a defender.

Leif Davis. Picture: Getty

Davis has signed a three-year deal with Ipswich with the option of a further year.

Davis said: "I am delighted to be here. This is the best step for me at this point in my career. I want to play games and help the team in any way I can.

"I'll always give it my all when I am out on the pitch and I can't wait to meet the fans at Portman Road."

Head coach Kieran McKenna added: "We're really happy to have Leif with us. This is one the Club has worked hard on this summer.

"He is a player that fits the bill of what we want. He is young, hungry, athletic and technically very good.

"Leif has played games in pre-season and we are hoping he will be ready to make an impact early on. He'll get plenty of support from the staff and fanbase, and I know everyone will be excited to see him play."

Davis was given his chance in pre-season at Leeds to showcase his credentials at left-back in the absence of Firpo, but United evaluated their options and elected to look into bringing in an alternative option on the left hand side of the defence, alongside another forward.

Speaking last week, head coach Jesse Marsch added: “I’d say we're actively pursuing both positions (forward and left-back)

"(At) left-back, we have a few different candidates and we’re just trying to evaluate exactly where we are with the roster and what exactly we need."