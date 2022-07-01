Cresswell, 19, impressed in a strong 2021-22 campaign for United, which saw him make six appearances for the first team and also represent England under-19s. He also captained Leeds under-23's side.

His form has been monitored by several Championship sides - with Sunderland linked with a move earlier this week, but Millwall are now poised to win the race to sign the defender on loan as part of the next chapter of his football education.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports say he will undergo a medical next week when he returns from a summer break following international duty, with terms having been agreed.

Charlie Cresswell. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Earlier this week, United youngster Liam McCarron completed a switch to Championship side Stoke City.

The 21-year-old made the move to the Bet 365 Stadium in a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.