Leeds United transfer latest: Whites dig in after rebuffing £23m bid for Italian international from Everton
The Elland Road club have already sold Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville in the current window, with the duo heading to the capital to join Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United respectively.
Everton have been long-time admirers of Italian international Gnonto, who is likely to be handed the stage to become a major talismanic player for United in 2024-25, should he wish to take up the challenge.
The Toffees have been stymied by financial issues after falling foul of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, which limit how much clubs can lose during a three-year period.
Their wriggle room is limited as it stands, with a takeover imbroglio not helping, but it is understood that they have already tabled a bid for Gnonto so far in the summer window in a bid to test Leeds’ resolve.
But with Leeds having already sold Gray and Summerville, they have no current cause to cash in on Gnonto, who threatened to hand in a transfer request last August before being talked out of it.
Speaking recently about Everton's financial juggling act, boss Sean Dyche, who has brought in a right winger on loan in Jesper Lindstrom, said: "We're stretching what we can. We'll use the finances that we can and building the deals that we can."
Everton have also signed ex-Sheffield United player Iliman Ndiaye, Jake O’Brien and Tim Iroegbunam, while selling Amadou Onana, Lewis Dobbin and Ben Godfrey.
Meanwhile, Leeds are targeting a £7m move for Norwich winger Jonathan Rowe following Summerville's departure to West Ham.
Speaking at the weekend, manager Daniel Farke said: “We are working on solutions in order to make sure we find good solutions to compensate for this loss and try to be in other areas perhaps even a bit stronger. This is what we will do once this business really happens.”
