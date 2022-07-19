New Leeds United signing Sonny Perkins. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.

The 18-year-old forward has penned a three-year deal with Leeds and follows the arrival of previous captures Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Darko Gyabi, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra.

Perkins, who came through the academy ranks, will initially link up with Leeds's under-21s side for the forthcoming season.

The Waltham Forest-born player, who joined West Ham after initially being on the books of Leyton Orient, was highly regarded by the Hammers, but chose to reject a professional contract at the club.

It prompted the Hammers to state they were 'extremely disappointed' in a statement issued at the start of July.

Perkins - who joined the Hammers at under-14s level, rising quickly through the under-18s and under-23s ranks - made three first-team appearances last term for the London outfit, with reports suggesting they are set to receive compensation for the player.

The young forward made his debut in last season's Europa League, coming off the bench in the 78th minute in a 2-0 win away at Rapid Vienna.

He also featured against Dinamo Zagreb as his team went on to make the semi-final of the competition.

Perkins made his Premier League debut as a 17-year-old against Leeds in January.

An impressive 2021-22 campaign across all levels saw Perkins score 10 times in 20 Premier League 2 matches, while adding four goals in four games in the U18 Premier League. Perkins also scored against Leeds in an Under-23s Premier League Cup victory for the Hammers.