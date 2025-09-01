Leeds United have missed out on another target after Leicester City's Bilal El Khannouss joined Stuttgart on loan for the rest of the season.

The Moroccan international was one of a number of players the Whites looked at as they look to add strength to their wide positions, but he has opted instead to move to the Bundesliga.

El Khannouss is not a traditional winger, more a playmaker stationed out wide and encouraged to roam, but that is the type of player Leeds are most keen on on deadline day as they look to add some je ne sais quoi to a 4-3-3 formation which has been solid but unspectacular in the opening games.

Stuttgart have signed him on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy.

Premier League experience has been a common feature of the players Leeds have been most closely linked with on deadline day.

The were reports earlier in the day they had a loan offer for Emi Buendia – a player manager Daniel Farke worked with at Norwich City – rejected, although this was denied by the Elland Road club.

Later in the day it was said they had failed with a similar offer for Fulham's Harry Wilson.

Leeds lost out to Chelsea over Facundo Buonanotte, Atletico Madrid for Nico Gonzalez and Igor Paixao to Marseille, whilst Krasnodar's Eduard Spertsyan has indicated he does not want to move in this window.

MOVING ON: Bilal El Khannouss will spend the rest of the season in the Bundesliga (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It shows the calibre of player Leeds are in for, and the challenges in landing them – particularly when they have financial fair play considerations too after spending more than £100m to upgrade their squad for promotion to the Premier League this summer.

El Khannouss seemed to slip down Leeds' list as the window went on, with Crystal Palace showing strong interest until pivoting to Manor Solomon, who spent last season on loan at Elland Road from Tottenham Hotspur, to replace Eberechi Eze.

Solomon's success in 2024-25 meant Leeds would have loved to have brought him back, although he plays the winger role in a different, more traditional way, to El Khannouss and co.

The Whites have signed winger Noah Okafor from AC Milan, whilst Jack Harrison has returned from two seasons on loan at Everton. Largie Ramazani has been loaned to Valencia.