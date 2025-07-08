Leeds United transfer news: Anthony Elanga deal could help turn two imminent signings into three

Leeds United are reportedly closing in on two transfer targets – one for now, one for the future – and their chances of landing a third may be helped by events elsewhere.

Reports in Sweden say that Lille left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson has agreed a four-year contract.

Meanwhile, renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that 17-year-old Jayden Lienou is set to join from Manchester City.

Whilst Sweden international Gudmundsson would be a replacement for Junior Firpo, who left when his contract expired at the end of June, Lienou is seen as a development signing who would go into the under-21 squad, rather than straight in the first team.

He is expected to cost less than £500,000, whereas the fee for 26-year-old Gudmundsson is expected to be around £10m.

Both Leeds’ senior left-backs from last season are out of contract, but whereas Firpo has said his goodbyes, it is not yet clear if Sam Byram – who can also cover right-back and central defence – will return.

The Whites have so far been frustrated in their attempts to sign Shaun Longstaff from Newcastle United, but could be helped by Anthony Elanga's imminent arrival at St James' Park.

Longstaff is a conventional central midfielder and Elanga and wide player or No 10, so the Nottingham Forest man would not be a like-for-like replacement for the homegrown 27-year-old.

ON THE MOVE: Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga is heading to Newcastle United (Image: David Balogh/Getty Images)

But the Magpies have found meeting the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules (PSR) difficult since their initial splurge of spending under Saudi Arabian ownership, and the £52m fee they are set to pay for Elanga would be their first of the transfer window.

The £10m plus £2m in potential add-ons Leeds are offering for Longstaff would go some way to offsetting that.

As a player who came through their academy, Longstaff's fee would be booked as pure profit in PSR terms, whereas Elanga's fee would be spread over the length of his contract, up to a maximum of five years.

Longstaff's deal expires next summer, when he could leave on a free transfer.

TARGET: Lille defender Gabriel Gudmundsson (Image: FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images)

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that Leeds' latest offer is their third and "close to limit". Their interest in Hoffenheim's Anton Stack provides an alternative.

Ornstein reported on Tuesday that Leeds were yet to receive an answer from Newcastle.