Leeds United transfer news: Barcelona agree '£63m deal' for Raphinha, Whites are given £21m-ultimatum for PSG striker

Leeds travel to Australia this week as they begin their three-game tour Down Under against Brisbane Roar on Thursday. The Whites will also play Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Crystal Palace while in Australia.

The club announced their 26-man touring party on Saturday with Raphinha a notable absentee as he looks set for a move away from Elland Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of a busy week for Leeds on and off the pitch, we have rounded up the latest transfer news and gossip from Leeds.

Barcelona set to beat Chelsea to Raphinha's signature

Despite reports in Spain on Saturday claiming that Barcelona had submitted their 'final offer' for Raphinha, which was reported to be £47m, the Nou Camp club have now agreed a £63m package with Leeds for the Brazilian.

That is according to the Daily Mail, with Barcelona finally matching Chelsea's bid for the winger whose preference has always been to move to the Nou Camp.

RAPHINHA: Looks poised to join Barcelona per the latest reports. Picture: Getty Images.

Leeds £4m off PSG's valuation of Arnaud Kalimuendo

Leeds United have been told that it will take £21m to sign highly-rated forward Arnaud Kalimuendo from PSG, according to reports in France.

It was reported last month that the Whites had a bid rejected worth £17m for the 20-year-old WHO spent best part of the last two seasons on loan at Lens.