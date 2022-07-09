Leeds United transfer news: Barcelona's 'final offer' for Raphinha '£13m below' Leeds' asking price, Millwall 'agree' to sign Whites defender

Following the Whites' pre-season win over Blackpool on Thursday, Jesse Marsch said there was "urgency" from Raphinha to see his future resolved but the winger was not forcing a move away from Elland Road.

The Brazilian trained with Leeds on Thursday morning but was no present as Leeds recorded a 4-0 friendly win over Blackpool in York.

Chelsea are leading the bidding for Raphinha, but he appears to have his heart set on Barceolna but it remains to be seen if the La Liga club can meet Leeds' valuation.

"It hasn’t been an easy time for him this summer, things have come and gone and there’s been a lot of little discussions,” said Marsch.

"Right now he’s our player, he showed up today and trained with everybody. He had such a good attitude. We had a very open and honest conversation about while he’s here he’s part of us and we’ll see what happens. There’s still a long way to go in the transfer window, I know he has hopes and dreams and we’ll see how everything goes.

"I said to him, I know he loves this team, this club and being here but we’ll see how things progress day by day.”

With the saga threatening to drag on, we have rounded up the latest transfer rumours from Elland Road.

RAPHINHA: Is the subject of interest from several clubs. Picture: Getty Images.

Barcelona bid below asking price

Barcelona have submitted a bid of £47m for Raphinha, which the club believes will be their final offer for the Brazilian, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

Leeds are reported to want £60m for Raphinha, who prefers a move to La Liga after Chelsea bid for the player.

Xavi considers Raphinha alternative

Barcelona manager Xavi wants to re-sign France winger Ousmane Dembele, whose contract at the Nou Camp expired at the end of last season, according to a report in The Mirror.

However, the club's sporting director Mateu Alemany is said to prefer a move for Raphinha, with a bid submitted for the player.

Millwall agree loan deal for Shackleton

Championship club Millwall have agreed a loan deal for a second Leeds player with Jamie Shackleton set to join Charlie Cresswell at the New Den, per a report from Football Insider.