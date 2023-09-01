Leeds United transfer news: Bournemouth try to test Daniel Farke's resolve on Luis Sinisterra

Bournemouth are reportedly pushing to try to sign Luis Sinisterra on loan on deadline day, but it seems likely Leeds United will try to resist.

Last season the Whites let the likes of Mateusz Klich and Diego Llorente leave when it was clear they would have rather have kept them and the same nearly happened with Jack Harrison in January.

But having lost a slew of players either permanently or more often on loan this summer thanks to release clauses which left the club with no leverage, manager Daniel Farke has taken a harder line.

In his press conference at 1.30pm on deadline day, the German was not completely ruling out Sinisterra leaving, but said that it would take something pretty special to take him, WIlly Gnonto or Crysencio Summerville away.

It is hard to see how a loan would qualify as that, unless it came with an obligation for the Cherries to buy for a pretty hefty fee.

Sinisterra and Gnonto were reintegrated into the first-team squad at Ipswich Town on Saturday, where both scored, but the former’s agent has been in a legal dispute over the interpretation of the winger’s release clause and it is always possible Leeds decide there is a point where keeping him is not worth the aggravation. As of this afternoon, though, it looked some way off.

"In this business you can't give a guarantee but we have survived the last eight weeks without any problems," he said.

"In this football business you can never give a 100 per cent guanratee, there could be a crazy offer from Saudi."