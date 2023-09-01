All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Leeds United transfer news: Bournemouth try to test Daniel Farke's resolve on Luis Sinisterra

Bournemouth are reportedly pushing to try to sign Luis Sinisterra on loan on deadline day, but it seems likely Leeds United will try to resist.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:43 BST

Last season the Whites let the likes of Mateusz Klich and Diego Llorente leave when it was clear they would have rather have kept them and the same nearly happened with Jack Harrison in January.

But having lost a slew of players either permanently or more often on loan this summer thanks to release clauses which left the club with no leverage, manager Daniel Farke has taken a harder line.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In his press conference at 1.30pm on deadline day, the German was not completely ruling out Sinisterra leaving, but said that it would take something pretty special to take him, WIlly Gnonto or Crysencio Summerville away.

Most Popular

It is hard to see how a loan would qualify as that, unless it came with an obligation for the Cherries to buy for a pretty hefty fee.

Sinisterra and Gnonto were reintegrated into the first-team squad at Ipswich Town on Saturday, where both scored, but the former’s agent has been in a legal dispute over the interpretation of the winger’s release clause and it is always possible Leeds decide there is a point where keeping him is not worth the aggravation. As of this afternoon, though, it looked some way off.

"In this business you can't give a guarantee but we have survived the last eight weeks without any problems," he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In this football business you can never give a 100 per cent guanratee, there could be a crazy offer from Saudi."

Any outgoings are likely to be limited to fringe players. Cody Drameh joined Birmingham City on loan on Friday morning but interest in Darko Gyabi seems unlikely to amount to anything.

Related topics:Daniel FarkeBournemouthJack HarrisonMateusz KlichDiego Llorente