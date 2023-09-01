Daniel Farke goes into the last few hours of the transfer window hopeful he will still have Willy Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville and Luis Sinisterra at the end of it, and unlikely to add any new faces ahead of Saturday's game at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Whites are still waiting to hear on work permits and visas for Thursday's additions Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev.

Gnonto and Sinisterra made themselves unavailable to try to force moves earlier in the window but have since been reintegrated, whilst Burnley have shown a late interest in Summerville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Farke is far too shrewd to give cast-iron guarantees, but he is expecting good news on all three – ie no news.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

"I'm pretty confident," he said when asked if he thought the trio would stay. "In this business you can't give a guarantee but we have survived the last eight weeks without any problems. When you compare our situation eight weeks ago with the squad situation now I think we're looing in a really good place so I'm pretty sure we'll survive the last eight hours.

"In this football business you can never give a 100 per cent guarantee, there could be a crazy offer from Saudi."

It also looks unlikely that Leeds will address the left-back position, where they will be short on numbers against Sheffield Wednesday with Sam Byram and Junior Firpo injured. Back-up full-back Cody Drameh joined Birmingham City on loan on Friday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will stay awake until the final second of the window," said Farke. "As a manager you always cry for more options and more quality. If I could sign Roberto Carlos in his prime I would be open to this but sadly I think he's retired.

"We've got Junior Firpo and Sam Byram, who was outstanding there, and I hope both will be available at the other end of the international break. It looks good with the rehab of both of them.

"Jamie Shackleton has played this role in a fantastic manner in the second half at Ipswich and assisted a goal.

"We have options and Pascal Struijk has sometimes played at full-back on the left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course if left full-backs are injured we would have a problem but you can't have a squad of 45 players."