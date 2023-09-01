Leeds United transfer news: Daniel Farke 'pretty confident' Willy Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville and Luis Sinisterra will stay - with no arrivals expected
The Whites are still waiting to hear on work permits and visas for Thursday's additions Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev.
Gnonto and Sinisterra made themselves unavailable to try to force moves earlier in the window but have since been reintegrated, whilst Burnley have shown a late interest in Summerville.
Manager Farke is far too shrewd to give cast-iron guarantees, but he is expecting good news on all three – ie no news.
"I'm pretty confident," he said when asked if he thought the trio would stay. "In this business you can't give a guarantee but we have survived the last eight weeks without any problems. When you compare our situation eight weeks ago with the squad situation now I think we're looing in a really good place so I'm pretty sure we'll survive the last eight hours.
"In this football business you can never give a 100 per cent guarantee, there could be a crazy offer from Saudi."
It also looks unlikely that Leeds will address the left-back position, where they will be short on numbers against Sheffield Wednesday with Sam Byram and Junior Firpo injured. Back-up full-back Cody Drameh joined Birmingham City on loan on Friday morning.
"We will stay awake until the final second of the window," said Farke. "As a manager you always cry for more options and more quality. If I could sign Roberto Carlos in his prime I would be open to this but sadly I think he's retired.
"We've got Junior Firpo and Sam Byram, who was outstanding there, and I hope both will be available at the other end of the international break. It looks good with the rehab of both of them.
"Jamie Shackleton has played this role in a fantastic manner in the second half at Ipswich and assisted a goal.
"We have options and Pascal Struijk has sometimes played at full-back on the left.
"Of course if left full-backs are injured we would have a problem but you can't have a squad of 45 players."
Mateo Joseph and Ian Poveda are back in training although the former in particular will not be fit to start having not yet played this season. As well as Byram, Dan James is out with an adductor injury, but Leeds are hopeful he will be fit to face Millwall in the first game after the international break.