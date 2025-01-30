Leeds United transfer news: Daniel Farke confident of no last-minute sales as key player closes in on return from injury

Daniel Farke is confident he will not lose anyone from his Leeds United even if the club receive an incredible offer on Monday's deadline day.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites are yet to sign a player this month, with former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough striker Cameron Archer the latest to be linked, but Farke is relaxed about the prospect of losing anyone.

Two fringe players have gone out on loan but the big-money summer sales which saw Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter move to the Premier, have taken any financial fair play to balance the books off for now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Farke has faith that the club will not sell anyone from under him with his team on course to win promotion, no matter how big the bid.

"The best interests of the football club is always we want to be successful," said Farke. "For that we want to keep our best players.

"We have allowed a couple of loans for the players who didn't have that much game-time, with Joffy Gelhardt (who has joined Hull City) and Charlie Crew (Doncaster Rovers) for their development, this was totally okay.

"But the group is not too big so right now, I've spoke about the positions we'll look at (No 10, centre-forward and centre-back).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Apart from this we won't do anything. If in one of these positions there is a perfect fit, we will do something, if not I trust my whole group and we will be successful with what we've got."

CONFIDENCE: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Image: Tony Johnson)

Leeds are top of the Championship after 29 games, but only two points clear of Sheffield United and three to third-placed Burnley, the job is far from done.

Farke's reiteration that he is only considering signings in three specific positions was a clear answer to suggestions that Newcastle United left-back Matt Targett was on the verge of a permanent transfer.

Centre-back Pascal Struijk could put himself into contention to face Cardiff City on Saturday having recovered from his recent hamstring problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's (been) back in team training since Tuesday, which is good news, and right now we have two more days to go," said his manager.

"If he's able to handle the load in the upcoming days, he's definitely a topic for the squad, he wasn't out too long.

"Sam Chambers has been back in team training since Tuesday after a few weeks out with a knee problem so Patrick (Bamford) is the more or less only one not in team training.