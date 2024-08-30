Leeds United transfer news: Daniel Farke gets his full-back in versatile player with eye for goal

Daniel Farke has got the full-back he was hoping for in the shape of Isaac Schmidt.

The left-footed 24-year-old has played in both full-back positions and wide on either side of midfield in his time with St Gallen, Lausanne and the Swiss Under-20 side. It is at left-back where he is strongest, although all his appearances so far this season have been at right-back.

He has signed a four-year contract after joining for an undisclosed fee.

On Thursday Farke stressed the need to sign a midfielder and a full-back on deadline day, and the Championship side have managed to land both.

In Farke's time as manager, Junior Firpo has been Leeds' only specialist left-back, with right-footed Sam Byram regularly asked to cover. Now the veteran can probably spend more time as a more defensive-minded alternative to summer signing Jayden Bogle at right-back.

That said, Farke likes his full-backs to play an important attacking role and Schmidt has already scored twice in five starts and a substitute appearance for St Gallen this season, including a crucial goal in Thursday's farewell game as they beat Trabzonspor on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the away leg of their play-off to qualify for this season’s Europa Conference League.

He was off the field when the shoot-out took place.

He also contributed a goal and an assist to a 4-3 win at his former club Lausanne in the Swiss Super League.