Leeds United transfer news: Defensive addition takes Whites to 10 summer signings

Leeds United have landed the full-back manager Daniel Farke wanted with the signing of James Justin from Leicester City.

The one-cap England international has joined on a four-year contract after moving for an undisclosed fee.

He offers cover to both full-back positions after becoming Leeds' 10th signing since returning to the Premier League.

Justin is right footed but appeared at left-back and even in a back three for the Foxes last season.

Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson are the Whites' first-choice full-backs. Bogle was one of the their star performers at right-back last season, whilst left-back Gudmundsson was bought from Lille earlier in the window for around £10m.

Unlike some summer signings, 27-year-old James comes match-fit having appeared in Leicester's first two league games of the season, albeit he was substituted in both.

His solitary England cap came in a 2022 Nations League defeat in Hungary but he is a veteran of 99 Premier League games, scoring four goals and making another seven.

His arrival will allow Isaac Schmidt to join Werder Bremen on a season-long loan. The then-24-year-old was signed last summer again to cover both full-backs and the winger positions but his only two starts for the club have come in weakened FA Cup teams.

SIGNED UP: Latest Leeds United addition James Justin (Image courtesy of Leeds United)

Max Wober joined the Bundesliga side on loan from Leeds earlier in the season.

Sam Byram is Leeds' other option to cover both full-back positions, and came off the bench in Saturday's 5-0 Premier League defeat at Arsenal, replacing Bogle.

Winger Largie Ramazani – who was not named in the squad that day – is expected to join Valencia on a season-long loan.

Now James is on the books, Farke is likely to target some bonus forward signings out wide or at centre-forward in the final week of the transfer window.