Leeds United transfer news: Focus moves to wide boys after Dominic Calvert-Lewin signing

Daniel Farke will turn his attention to other priorities in the remainder of the transfer window, but says the signing of Dominic Calvert-Lewin does not necessarily mean they will not go for another No 9.

Sheffield-born Calvert-Lewin signed on a free transfer in time to face his old club Everton in Monday's opening match of the new Premier League season, although whether he will be match-ready is still to be decided. Friday afternoon's session was his first team training since being released by the Toffees at the end of last term.

It makes the 28-year-old signing a gamble, but one Farke is prepared to make knowing the qualities Calvert-Lewin showed to earn himself a place in England's 2021 European Championship squad before injuries, mainly to his hamstring, ruined his momentum.

Farke wants cover at full-back, with Leicester City defender James Justin, who can play on either side, a target. He is also yet to find a replacement for Manor Solomon, who was on loan from Tottenham Hotspur last season.

SIGNED ON: Leeds United have secured the services of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Image courtesy of Leeds United)

iIth Patrick Bamford told he is not part of Farke's plans, new arrivals Lukas Nmecha and Calvert-Lewin are the back-up options to Joel Piroe. Farke, who has spent the summer looking for a more high-profile No 9, will continue to keep an eye open between now and the September 1 transfer deadline.

"I wouldn't rule out another striker signing because you always have to be awake until the last second of the transfer window because if there is an opportunity there are a few doubts due to Dominic's injury record and also Lukas has a few issues in the past," he said.

"We're still awake on the full-back position but especially to add quality in our offence in several positions.

"Dominic is a proven player at Premier League level.

STILL LOOKING: Manager Daniel Farke has not finished building his Leeds United squad (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"As a newly-promoted side we want to sign players who have delivered at a good level but who are still at an age where they are on the way up the hill in their careers.

"Dominic ticks these boxes. He's a really good age, proven at Premier League level – he has way more than 200 games and has scored more than 60 goals at this level, 11 appearances for England and four goals.

"He has more or less all the skills you would like your striker to have.

"His last few seasons were a bit interrupted by injuries but he managed to play 26 games last season.

GAP TO FILL: Leeds United are yet to replace on-loan winger Manor Solomon (Image: Steve Riding)

"It's a chance for him to revive his career and reach former heights when he was outstanding at Premier League level. The key for him is not to be over-motivated.

"We will build his fitness step by step so he finds the confidence better in his body and gets his confidence and his rhythm back. If he does show he has shown what he can do and what he can be. Hopefully he will do this."

New centre-back Jaka Bijol is suspended at Elland Road on Monday thanks to a red card in his final game for Udinese. It makes this week's return of Sebastiaan Bornauw after a pre-season injury timely.

Jayden Bogle is the only fitness concern, with Sam Byram most likely to step in should he not make it.

Calvert-Lewin will need time to get up to speed, but Farke is hopeful his experience allows him to fast-forward the process.

"He had the summer break and missed more or less five and a half weeks of pre-season training. He had individual training but that 's different to team training and tactical training," he said.

"Normally you would say he needs a couple of weeks to have a fitness where he can represent himself in the shirt but he's a proven, experienced player so it depends a bit on how his body reacts and what I see in terms of his performance on the training pitch.

"You would say he needs a couple of weeks or after the first international break is a bit more realistic to be back on the level but I still hope it can go a bit quicker and he can support us.

"But we won't rush it too much and risk a re-injury.