Leeds United transfer news: Jesse Marsch signing finally leaves on permanent basis after two years on loan

Defender Rasmus Kristensen has permanently joined Eintracht Frankfurt from Leeds United after two years out on loan.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old has been on loan in the Bundesliga this season, and the arrangement has now been made permanent.

The fee is believed to rise to £7.7m with add-ons the Elland Road club are confident are achievable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds paid £10m for the Danish international full-back in 2022 as part of a transfer window which was shaped around then-coach Jesse Marsch. Marsch had worked with Kristensen at his previous club, RB Salzburg.

But the Dane struggled to fully adapt to English football, Marsch was sacked in February and Leeds relegated in May.

At that point, Kristensen was one of a host of Leeds players who exercised contract clauses allow them to leave on loan.

Kristensen joined Roma on loan but made only 19 league starts, two fewer than he had at Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Italian club declined to sign him permanently at the end of the season so he moved on to Frankfurt instead, again on a season-long loan.

DONE DEAL: Rasmus Kristensen (Image: Simon Hulme)

Kristensen has ben a regular for the Bundesliga side, appearing at right-back, wing-back and occasionally in a back three.

Frankfurt are third in the Bundesliga and effectively play a straight Europa League knockout game at home to Tottenham Hotspur in Thursday's quarter-finals. The tie is level at 1-1 on aggregate from the north London leg.

Kristensen has never played for current Leeds manager Daniel Farke, for whom right-back has been a real strength of his teams.