Leeds United transfer news: Leeds 'open talks' for £12m-rated RB Leipzig midfielder, Hull City and Huddersfield Town among five Championship clubs 'keen on' Whites forward

Arsenal and Chelsea are in the running for the Brazilian international with Laporta appearing to confirm that offers have been made for Raphinha, who is said to be holding out for a move to Barcelona.

It remains to be seen if the La Liga giants, who have suffered well-documented financial issues, can match the offer from Chelsea. Barcelona have reportedly agreed personal terms with Raphinha and it seems that a move will only materialise if the club can meet the valuation set by Leeds.

“I don’t think it will offend them [saying this] because we have spoken personally and we are in communication, but there are also other clubs that want Raphinha and have made their offers," said Laporta.

“We know that the player would like to come to Barcelona.”

Ahead of what could be another busy week for Leeds, we have rounded up the latest transfer news and rumours below.

Leeds United rumours

TYLER ROBERTS: Is attracting interest from a number of Championship clubs. Picture: Getty Images.

Leeds United have "opened talks" with RB Leipzig around a potential £12m-deal for midfielder Tyler Adams (Mail Online - MORE).

Leeds United and Serie A giants AC Milan have made an enquiry for 22-year-old Sassuolo midfielder Hamed Traore. (Corriere dello Sport, via Yorkshire Evening Post -MORE).