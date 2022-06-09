The Danish right-back is the Whites' second signing from the Austrian club, with Brenden Aaronson arriving at Elland Road last month.

More business is expected at Leeds when the transfer window opens tomorrow. And with Premier League clubs given more than two months to get deals over the line, we have rounded up the latest rumours from across the Premier League...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are willing to sanction a move for Japan forward Takumi Minamino, if they receive a transfer fee of £17m. Jesse Marsch worked with the player at Salzburg, with Leeds one of four Premier League clubs - alongside Southampton, Wolves and Fulham - interested in the player. Monaco are also eyeing a move for the player (This is Anfield - MORE).

Leeds have made a bid to sign Alberth Elis from Portuguese side Boavista. The Honduras international spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 club Bordeaux (L'Equipe - MORE).

Leeds are looking to focus on other central midfield targets this transfer window ahead of Huddersfield Town's Lewis O'Brien, who they pursued a deal for last summer (The Athletic - MORE).

Burnley defender James Tarkowski is in talks with Everton with the player's contract at Turf Moor set to run out at the end of this month (BBC - MORE).

Liverpool have rejected a bid worth up to £30m from Bayern Munich for forward Sadio Mane, with the player open to leaving Anfield this summer (Several).

ON THE MOVE? Leeds are reportedly one of five clubs interested in Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino. Picture: Getty Images.

The Reds are ready to pay up to £85m for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, with Liverpool ready to offer €80m plus add-ons for the Uruguayan (The Guardian - MORE).

Richarlison has told Everton that he wants to leave Goodison Park, with an eye on moving to a club playing in the Champions League (The Sun - MORE).

Southampton have stepped up their efforts to sign goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from Manchester City, after Fraser Forster’s move to Tottenham Hotspur was announced yesterday (Irish Independent - MORE).