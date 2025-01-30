Leeds United transfer news: Matt Targett rumours dismissed as Sam Byram's body stands up to more games
Targett is surplus to requirements at Newcastle this season, where he has only played twice this season after hamstring and Achilles problems, making his solitary start against non-league Bromley in the FA Cup.
Leeds were light at left-back at the start of January, with Junior Firpo recovering from a hamstring injury, Max Wober struggling to get over a knee problem suffered in September and a long-standing concern that Byram's injury record made it difficult for him to play three times in a week, a regular requirement in the Championship.
So with 29-year-old Targett out of contract at the end of the season, there were reports a permanent move to Elland Road was in the offing, but sources have suggested Leeds – who have also been linked with Cameron Archer – are not looking to do a deal.
Byram has started all but four of Leeds' last 19 games, including the last four, allowing Firpo to ease his way back from injury with substitute appearances against Harrogate Town and Norwich City. Until his lay-off, the former Barcelona was the first choice on the left side of defence.
Leeds manager Daniel Farke also worked with Byram at Norwich, and since bringing him back for a second spell at Elland Road in the summer of 2023 has spoken openly about his caution in asking the 31-year-old to play too many games in a short period of time, but the player feels his body is more robust now.
"I'm in a good shape," said Byram, who made 24 Championship starts in total last season. "Once you get a run of games your body then adapts to the rigours of the Championship.
"I keep getting ill, which is annoying, but I'm happy to help. I just want to keep doing my best for the team."
Wober's struggles since being forced to undergo meniscus surgery continue, but Farke sees it more of a problem at centre-back, where he provides cover for Pascal Struijk, who is continuing his recovery for what is it is hoped will only be a short-term hamstring problem.
That position, along with centre-forward and the "No 10" in the hole between the forward line and midfield are Farke's priorities, he said last week.
"If there is a solution for a creative midfield player it definitely makes sense to stay awake," he said.
"In all the other positions we are covered.
"The only two things where I think we have to stay awake is the centre-back position where Pascal had a record in the past and sadly Max Wober hasn't had the highest availability during the season so far.
"And perhaps in the striker position because we have two fit strikers in Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph."
There are reports Southampton have rejected a Leeds approach to take former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough striker Archer on loan to address the latter of those roles.
