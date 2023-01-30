Leeds United have signed Diogo Monteiro from Servette but with one centre-back due to leave this week, it does not seem as if he is seen as a ready-made replacement for Diego Llorente.

The Spain international is thought to be close to agreeing a loan move to Roma but at 18 years-old, Monteiro is seen more as a player for the future than the present.

Under Victor Orta, the Whites have adopted a two-tier approach to the transfer market, spending big money on internationals like Llorente, Max Wober and Rodrigo, but also bringing in almost an entire second tier of players to turn into Premier League players.

Chief executive Angus Kinnear recently wrote "Our strategy of trying to secure players early in deep development trajectories means we only have short windows where Leeds United is a viable option."

PROSPECT: Portugues youth international Diogo Monteiro (right)

Swiss-born Portuguese youth international Monteiro appears to fall into the latter category.

He captained his country at last year's European Under-17 Championships, where Portugal were denied a place in the final when they lost on penalties to eventual champions France in the last four.

At 16 years, one month and nine days, Monteiro was the youngest defender to play Swiss Super League football when he made his Servette debut.

He is out of contract in the summer. Like Llorente, he is right footed.

Monteiro will be the second teenager Leeds have signed from Switzerland this season, and the success of Willy Gnonto bodes well.