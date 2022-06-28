Leeds United transfer news: Newcastle United 'hold talks' with Whites over shock move for key man, Premier League rivals to swoop for Swansea midfielder targeted by Leeds

A new club entered the race yesterday, with Leeds reportedly seeking a fee of around £65m for the player they signed for £17m in October 2020.

Following another 24 hours in the transfer market, we have rounded up the latest rumours from Elland Road and across the Premier League.

Leeds United rumours

SURPRISE DEVELOPMENT: Newcastle have reportedly held talks with representatives from Leeds over a move for Raphinha. Picture: Getty Images.

Newcastle United have held talks with Elland Road officials over a potential move for Leeds winger Raphinha but want to see how things develop before deciding to submit an offer (The Northern Echo - MORE).

Leeds could miss out on Swansea City's Flynn Downes with Southampton, Wolves and Crystal Palace all showing interest in the player. Several reports before the end of the season said the Whites were interested in the midfielder (Wales Online - MORE).

Premier League rumours

Tottenham want to sign Everton duo Richarlison and Anthony Gordon, with the London club ready to offer a package deal for the pair (Sky Sports - MORE).

Spurs are favourites to sign Barcelona and France defender Clement Lenglet, despite interest from Roma (London Evening Standard - MORE).

With Raheem Sterling already being target by Chelsea, the Stamford Bridge outfit also want to sign his Manchester City teammate Nathan Ake (The Telegraph - MORE).

Mohammed Salah is expected to leave Liverpool on a free transfer at the end of next season, with the player and club unable to agree on a new contract for the Egyptian, who has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances for the Reds (Mirror - MORE).