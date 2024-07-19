Rasmus Kristensen is set for a second season away from Leeds United, increasing the need for a new right-back next season.

The Dane is expected in Germany on Friday for a medical which lead to his departure on a second successive season-loan, this time to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Whites had hoped to sell the player, but were reportedly unable to agree a fee.

According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a compromise has been struck whereby Frankfurt will have an option to buy Kristensen for £15m at the end of his loan, rather than now for £12.6m.

Kristensen, who played at this summer's Euro 2024, used a clause in his contract to join Roma on loan after relegation in 2023.

The 27-year-old made only 19 Serie A starts last season, with 10 as substitute. It was enough to earn him a place at this summer's European Championship, but he never made it onto the field.

His departure gets another highly-paid player who does not want to be at Elland Road off the wage bill for another year, but increases the need for a new right-back.

Last season's first choice, Archie Gray, joined Tottenham Hotspur in a £40m move in June, easing any financial fair play concerns but leaving them short on that side of the defence.

Gray's back-up in the second half of the season, Conor Roberts, has returned to Burnley at the end of his loan spell. Luke Ayling, who started last season at right-back, was loaned to Middlesbrough in January and joined permanently when his Elland Road contract expired last month.

The versatile Stuart Dallas was forced to admit defeat in his long-standing battle against retirement after breaking his leg in 2022.

It leaves Sam Byram as the only specialist senior right-back at the club, and he has spent much of his second spell with Leeds playing on the left.

Leeds have been linked with a £7m move for Jayden Bogle, a player the Blades are hoping to build around next season, or an attempt to bring Roberts back to the club if that fails.

Frankfurt also signed Robin Koch – a centre-back who was a non-playing member of Germany's Euro 20204 sqaud but can also fill in at right-back – on a free transfer this summer. Koch spent last season on loan at the Bundesliga club.