Leeds United transfer news: Rasmus Kristensen's imminent departure a financial help but increases need for new right-back
The Dane is expected in Germany on Friday for a medical which lead to his departure on a second successive season-loan, this time to Eintracht Frankfurt.
The Whites had hoped to sell the player, but were reportedly unable to agree a fee.
According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a compromise has been struck whereby Frankfurt will have an option to buy Kristensen for £15m at the end of his loan, rather than now for £12.6m.
Kristensen, who played at this summer's Euro 2024, used a clause in his contract to join Roma on loan after relegation in 2023.
The 27-year-old made only 19 Serie A starts last season, with 10 as substitute. It was enough to earn him a place at this summer's European Championship, but he never made it onto the field.
His departure gets another highly-paid player who does not want to be at Elland Road off the wage bill for another year, but increases the need for a new right-back.
Last season's first choice, Archie Gray, joined Tottenham Hotspur in a £40m move in June, easing any financial fair play concerns but leaving them short on that side of the defence.
Gray's back-up in the second half of the season, Conor Roberts, has returned to Burnley at the end of his loan spell. Luke Ayling, who started last season at right-back, was loaned to Middlesbrough in January and joined permanently when his Elland Road contract expired last month.
The versatile Stuart Dallas was forced to admit defeat in his long-standing battle against retirement after breaking his leg in 2022.
It leaves Sam Byram as the only specialist senior right-back at the club, and he has spent much of his second spell with Leeds playing on the left.
Leeds have been linked with a £7m move for Jayden Bogle, a player the Blades are hoping to build around next season, or an attempt to bring Roberts back to the club if that fails.
Frankfurt also signed Robin Koch – a centre-back who was a non-playing member of Germany's Euro 20204 sqaud but can also fill in at right-back – on a free transfer this summer. Koch spent last season on loan at the Bundesliga club.
Kristensen was signed by Jesse Marsch on a five-year contract in the summer of 2022 having worked with the American at Red Bull Salzburg but struggled to make an impact and was one of a host of players who exercised their right to leave on loan when Leeds were relegated from the Premier League at the end of his debut season. He cost around £11m.
