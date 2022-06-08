The defender's arrival would signal the second signing from the Austrian club this summer, with USA international Brenden Aaronson agreeing a deal at Elland Road last month.

Jesse Marsch will be keen to add more depth to his side after an injury-riddled season almost resulted in the Whites' relegation from the Premier League.

Ahead of the transfer window opening on Friday, here are the latest rumours from around the Premier League...

Rasmus Kristensen is set to undergo his medical at Leeds United today. The Whites have beat two German clubs to the Dane's signature (Fabrizio Romano - MORE).

Junior Adamu, of Red Bull Salzburg, is a target of Leeds as well as Southampton and West Ham. With Aaronson already a Leeds player and Kristensen's arrival close, Adamu would be the third Salzburg player signed by Leeds this summer if a deal is done (Sky Austria - MORE).

Manchester City have denied reports they are interested in pursuing a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka (Mirror - MORE).

Inter Milan's defender Alessandro Bastoni is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United (Mail Online - MORE).

Tottenham have started talks with Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford over a potential move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Caught Offside - MORE).

West Ham United sent scouts to watch Danish duo Christian Eriksen and Joakim Maehle with a view to signing both players. Eriksen is set to be a free agent after joining Brentford on a six-month deal in January (Daily Star - MORE).

Newcastle United are willing to pay £12m to make Matt Target a permanent signing, after the player joined on loan from Aston Villa in January (Mail Online - MORE).