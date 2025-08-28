Largie Ramazani, Isaac Schmidt and Patrick Bamford have left Leeds United in what manager Daniel Farke expects to be the final departures of this transfer window.

Ramazani has joined Valencia and Schmidt has moved to Werder Bremen, both on season-long loans. Leeds have also cancelled Bamford's contract after seven years together.

Although Farke is still hoping to add two more attacking players, he is confident he will not lose anyone else before the transfer window shuts at 7pm on Monday.

“It's not that our group is too big so I don't expect there will be more outgoings,” said Farke. “When something crazy comes you can never rule anything out but as it stands we don't plan for it.”

LOANED OUT: Largie Ramazani has joined Valencia (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Some wondered if Jack Harrison would stay after his return from two seasons on loan at Everton met with a mixed reception by fans. A switch of formation to 4-3-3 has seen Brenden Aaronson re-cast as a right winger, but both were ahead of Ramazani in the pecking order.

“If they weren't in my plans I wouldn't have started them both in the last cup game,” argued Farke. “They came into the Everton game (as substitutes) and it's fair to say they inspired us and played an important part in us winning.”

Leeds have bought Noah Okafor to play on the wing this season, although a groin complaint makes him a doubt to face Newcastle United at Elland Road on Saturday.

Schmidt did not start a Championship match in 2024-25 and has since seen James Justin arrive to provide cover and competition in both full-back positions. Gabriel Gudmundsson took Junior Firpo’s place at left-back.

TURNING POINT: Patrick Bamford receives treatment for an ankle injury at Newcastle United (Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Farke told Bamford he was not part of his plans before adding Dominic Calvert-Lewin to Lukas Nmecha as new centre-forwards.

Ramazani made a bright start after joining from Almeria last August, with the first of seven goals in his third appearance, at Cardiff City. But he suffered an ankle injury in October and on his return consistency eluded the now 24-year-old.

That, Farke insisted, was the only reason he has been moved on.

“You won't hear one bad word from myself about Largie, this would lack class and is also not my honest opinion,” he said.

NOT MANY HIGH POINTS: Isaac Schmidt (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

“He's an unbelievable human being, he was always professional and he showed his talent and his potential.

“He has delivered what we want, goals and assists, perhaps not with so much consistency as his competition has done, like Manor Solomon, Daniel James or Willy Gnonto.

“He didn't have a major amount of minutes last season in the Championship and in this position we want to improve for the Premier League so it's even more difficult for him.”

Bamford, now 31, was a key figure under Marcelo Bielsa, but his career was stalled by injuries since his solitary England cap in September 2021. He injured his ankle at Newcastle United less than a fortnight later, and has started just 35 league games since – none last season.