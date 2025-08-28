Leeds United transfer news: Two set to go, but Daniel Farke not expecting more departures
Winger Ramazani is in Spain and Schmidt Germany to conclude transfers to Valencia and Werder Bremen
Asked if Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison could leave if they get the two forwards Farke is hoping for.
"We want compettion right now and let's see what really will happen during this window," he said. "As it stands they're pretty much in my plans.
"If they weren't in my plans I wouldn't have started them both in the last cup game. They came into the Everton game (As substitutes) and it's fair to say they inspired us and played an important part in us winning this game in the end.
"They are pretty close and close to the team. You need competition.
"It's not that our group is too big so I don't expect there will be more outgoings. But when something crazy comes you can never rule anything out at this level.
"But as it stands we don't plan for it."
Leeds will be without midfielders Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka, who both have medial knee ligament injuries. Newcastle have more problems with Ao Tanaka suspended, Alexander Isak apparently refusing to play and injuries picked up in Monday's Premier League defeat to Liverpool.
"For us it's perhaps even more difficult to replace your key players but sometimes you can't choose," argued Farke.
Noah Okafor is a doubt after reporting groin problems after his second game for the club after joining from AC Milan.
Saturday’s game is live on Sky Sports, and kicks off at 5.30pm.