Leeds United transfer news: Versatile Champions League player earmarked to fill problem position

Leeds United have filled their left-back hole with the arrival of Gabriel Gudmundsson from Lille for an undisclosed fee.

Although the versatile Swedish international has played as one of three central defenders, at right-back, on the left wing and even in his Halmstads and Groningen days as a forward, it is on the left side of defence where he seems most likely to be used.

Junior Firpo and Sam Byram's contracts both expired at the end of June and although Leeds have not given up hope of retaining the right-footed Byram, Firpo's future lies elsewhere.

Isaac Schmidt was signed to compete with them but his only starts last season (in the FA Cup) came at right-back, and many of his substitute appearances were as a winger.

Gudmundsson has signed a four-year contract after Leeds agreed a fee in the region of £10m with the French club, who have severe financial problems.

The 26-year-old made 45 appearances for Lille last season, primarily at left-back, including nine in the Champions League, as he helped Les Dogues into the last 16. He featured against Real and Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Liverpool.

He also made five Nations League appearances in a Swedish back three.

Having started his career in his homeland with Halmstads, he moved to the Dutch Eredivisie for two years at Groningen, then France's Ligue 1, where he spent four years with Lille.

NEW FACE: Leeds United signing Gabriel Gudmundsson (Image courtesy of Leeds United)

Gudmundsson is Leeds' fourth signing of the summer after centre-backs Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw, and former Middlesbrough striker Lukas Nmecha. He is the first to be under six feet tall – though only by a few centimetres.