Leeds United transfer news: Versatile forward adds to Daniel Farke's options

Leeds United have completed the signing of versatile forward Noah Okafor for a fee which could reportedly rise to £18m.

The 25-year-old's main position is on the left wing, filling the hole left by the departure of Manor Solomon, who was on loan from Tottenham Hotspur last season.

But the right-footer can play across the front three, and gives extra reassurance at centre-forward, where Leeds' two signings this summer have been gambles.

The Nigerian-born Swiss international has an impressive list of clubs, having started at Basel before Red Bull Salzburg, AC Milan and last season on loan at Serie A champions Napoli. He has played ion the Champions, Europa and Nations League.

Okafor has 50 goals and has been credited with 33 assists in over 200 club appearances, and has scored twice in 24 international appearances. He made three substitute appearances at the last World Cup.

He also played for Milan against Leeds in pre-season, on the left wing.

A permanent move to Leipzig in January reportedly failed to materialise due to fitness concerns after a mid-season calf tear, but his performance against the Whites in Dublin clearly convinced them to make the transfer.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke made it clear before and after Monday's opening Premier League victory over Everton that he was still looking for more attacking firepower after signing centre-fowards Lukas Nmecha – who scored the winning penalty that night – and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, not yet considered match-fit enough for the bench.

VERSATILE: New Leeds United forward Noah Okafor (Image courtesy of Leeds United)

Manchester City youth product Nmecha is yet to hit 50 goals seven years after his senior debut, whereas Calvert-Lewin is a proven Premier League operator plagued by injuries for the last four years.

Leeds have loaned out Mateo Joseph and told Patrick Bamford he is not part of their plans.

Farke wanted more competition for Willy Gnonto, Daniel James, Largie Ramazani and Jack Harrison in the wide position. It remains to be seen if Harrison, who received a decidedly mixed reception from the home fans when he came off the bench will move elsewhere or try to win over supporters unhappy he left on loan after relegation, as Brenden Aaronson tried to last season.

Their ninth signing of the season takes Leeds' spending near to the £100m mark as they look to upgrade last season's second-tier champions for top-flight football.