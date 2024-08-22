Leeds United transfer news: What will £10.2m target bring if move for Manchester United product goes through?
The winger is expected to have a medical on Thursday ahead of a proposed £10.2m move.
Ramazzani will effectively replace Crysencio Summerville, who has joined West Ham United, but manager Daniel Farke always said that Summerville and Georginio Rutter, who is now at Brighton and Hove Albion, could not be replaced with like-for-like players and the 23-year-old will bring different qualities.
The right-footed Belgian mainly played on the left wing last season – and started the new campaign there at Santander – but despite that he made more goals than he scored in 2023-24.
This is in contrast to Summerville, who scored 19 Championship goals last season and assisted nine.
Ramazzani was awarded five La Liga assists by WhoScored.com last term, and was one of only three players to produce a hat-trick of assists in the 2023-24 competition, in a 3-3 draw with Granada.
He scored three goals and is already off the mark for the new campaign, scoring in the 2-2 draw with Racing.
He also picked up two red cards last season.
Although Ramazzani is noted for his ability to carry the ball upfield, he is not as prolific a dribbler as Summerville, according to the statisticians. WhoScored.com had Summerville dribbling 4.3 times a match, as opposed to 2.6 for Ramazzani, although one was playing for a side which reached the Championship play-offs, the other for a team relegated from La Liga.
Having had spells in Chelsea and Furham’s academies, the Belgian Under-21 international started his professional career at Manchester United, but played just six minutes for them, in Kazakhstan as a Europa League substitute against Astana.
He also made a goalscoring appearance at Rotherham United in the 2019-20 Football League Trophy.
