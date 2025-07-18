Leeds United transfer news: Whites complete Sean Longstaff signing

Leeds United have completed the £15m signing of midfielder Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whitely Bay-born 27-year-old is the Whites’ fifth signing of the summer.

Longstaff has signed a four-year contract with the newly-promoted Premier League side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He brings the experience of over 150 top-flight appearances with his boyhood club, as well as being part of the squad which won last season's League Cup, and qualified for the Champions League.

Longstaff made his Magpies debut in a 2018 League Cup tie having already had loans with Kilmarnock and Blackpool, and scored his first goal the following year.

Longstaff made his Champions League debut in 2023-24, scoring in a win over Paris Saint-Germain, and also played against AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

His father David captained the Great Britain ice hockey team, and his younger brother Matty plays for Toronto in Major League Soccer, having also come through the ranks at St James' Park.