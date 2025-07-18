Leeds United transfer news: Whites complete Sean Longstaff signing
The Whitely Bay-born 27-year-old is the Whites’ fifth signing of the summer.
Longstaff has signed a four-year contract with the newly-promoted Premier League side.
He brings the experience of over 150 top-flight appearances with his boyhood club, as well as being part of the squad which won last season's League Cup, and qualified for the Champions League.
Longstaff made his Magpies debut in a 2018 League Cup tie having already had loans with Kilmarnock and Blackpool, and scored his first goal the following year.
Longstaff made his Champions League debut in 2023-24, scoring in a win over Paris Saint-Germain, and also played against AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund.
His father David captained the Great Britain ice hockey team, and his younger brother Matty plays for Toronto in Major League Soccer, having also come through the ranks at St James' Park.
Sean joins fellow summer signings Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sebastiaan Biornauw, Jaka Bijol and Lukas Nmecha.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.