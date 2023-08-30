Leeds United transfer news: Whites end right-back search with loan signing

Leeds United have signed right-back Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Middlesbrough defender has joined on a season-long loan.

Spence had an outstanding 2021-22 season on loan at Nottingham Forest from Boro, where he was widely recognised as one of the stars of the Championship in Steve Cooper's promotion-winning side.

LOAN SIGNING: Djed Spence has joined Leeds United on a season-long loan

With Boro well-served in that position thanks to an equally impressive season for Isaiah Jones, that earned Spence a move to Tottenham costing an initial £12.5m potentially rising to £20m.

On paper he seemed a good fit for Antonio Conte's wing-back system but in practice he failed to make a Premier League start for them, and was loaned to Rennes midway through the season, along with his Spurs club-mate Joe Rodon.

The central defender also joined on loan in this window.

Leeds have been light at right-back since the departure of Rasmus Kristensen, on loan to Roma.

With Daniel Farke playing his right-back high up the field, Luke Ayling has at times been found wanting when it came to tracking back and although the experienced defender, who has captained the side in the absence of Liam Cooper, scored a good goal at home to West Bromwich Albion, others have come at the opposite end down his side.

Midfielder Jamie Shackleton appeared at right-back in Tuesday’s League Cup penalty shoot-out defeat at Salford City and although it is a position the youngster is familiar with, it is not an ideal solution.

Sam Byram was signed to provide competition but has been needed at left-back and is now injured anyway.

Spence now provides a quality alternative.

His attacking style makes him well suited to the way Farke likes to use his full-backs, although the biggest priority is shutting the door after 21 matches without a clean sheet for Leeds.

The 23-year-old Londoner started his career in Fulham's academy before making his senior breakthrough when he joined Middlesbrough in 2018. He made 42 starts and 21 substitute appearances in the Championship for the Teessiders.

Spence was called up by England Under-21s on the back of his exploits at Forest, making his debut in March 2022.

Spence is eligible to make his Leeds debut at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, although it remains to be seen where he is physically after an uncertain pre-season.