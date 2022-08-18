Leeds United transfer news: Whites have 'no intention' to negotiate with Man United over key man, Watford put '£30m'' price tag on Everton, Crystal Palace, and Leeds target

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are two weeks remaining for clubs to complete deals before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Leeds lost Patrick Bamford to an abductor injury in the first half at Southampton last weekend and remain short of options up front although Marsch is pleased with the signings already made by the club.

“I understand that transfers are always a lightning rod and people want to talk about this a lot,” said Marsch, who saw Rodrigo take his goal tally to three in two games with a brace at St Mary’s.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier is reportedly being eyed by two of Leeds United's Premier League rivals. Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images.

“The transfers have gotten us to where we’re at. We made them early. We brought in players that we think fit the way we want to play.

“We are playing quite well and now we’re just trying to be prudent with how we make our last decision. So a striker has always been in our mind but we’re doing it in a way that we think makes sense. We think it’s something that we need to continue to evaluate on – what kind of move we make.”

Ahead of another weekend of Premier League action, here’s the latest transfer gossip from around the division...

Leeds have ruled out talks with Manchester United over the potential sale of goalkeeper Illan Meslier. The Frenchman is considered a key part of the club’s future (Fabrizio Romano).

Leicester City are interested in signing Meslier. The Foxes are in the hunt for a new goalkeeper after Kasper Schmeichel left the club earlier this month (GetFrenchFootballNews).

Watford have told Premier League clubs they will have to pay £30m to sign Ismaila Sarr this summer. The Whites were briefly linked with the forward while Crystal Palace and Everton have been credited with interest (Evening Standard).

Newcastle United are set to return with an improved offer for Watford forward Joao Pedro after a £20m bid was rejected (Daily Mail).

Manchester United are “expected” to make a bid for Moises Caicedo, despite Brighton’s insistence that they do not want to sell this summer. The Red Devils had the opportunity to sign the midfielder for £5m before he joined Albion last year. Numerous other clubs are linked with the player (Sky Sports).

Chelsea could be open to submitting a bid of more than £45m in their attempts to sign Anthony Gordon from Everton (The Athletic).

Manchester United have had a huge £110m bid rejected by Atletico Madrid for 22-year-old forward Joao Felix (AS).

Tottenham Hotspur are set to beat Manchester United and Chelsea to the signing of 17-year-old centre-back Ashley Philips from Blackburn Rovers (Daily Mail).

Aston Villa are interested in signing Swedish midfielder Emil Forsberg from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig this summer (BILD).