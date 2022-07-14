Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'interested' in former Manchester United and Chelsea playmaker, Leeds 'waiting for response' after £31m-bid for Club Brugge striker

A Leeds statement released on Wednesday read: "We can confirm that an agreement in principle has been reached with FC Barcelona for the transfer of Raphinha.

"The player will now undergo a medical in Spain."

Barca have tabled an official €58m bid - which could rise to €67m with future add-ons - with a deal in its final stages. Raphinha will reportedly to sign a deal with the La Liga outfit until the summer of 2027.

And with the Brazilian on his way out of Leeds, the club have been linked with further incomings and we have rounded up all the latest news and rumours from Elland Road and from around the Premier League below...

Leeds are waiting for a response from Club Brugge after making a bid for Belgium striker Charles de Ketelaere, who is said to prefer a move to AC Milan (Fabrizio Romano - MORE).

The Whites have made a bid worth £31m for the Belgian, which is £6m more than the offer on the table from AC Milan (Calciomercato - MORE).

Leeds are interested in signing former Spain international Juan Mata on a free transfer after he left Manchester United at the conclusion of his contract (AS - MORE).

JUAN MATA: Has been linked with Leeds after leaving Manchester United. Picture: Getty Images.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered £254m to leave Manchester United and play for two seasons for a club in Saudi Arabi (TVI and CNN Portuguesa via AS - MORE).

Serge Gnabry is close to signing a new contract with Bayern Munich despite being linked with a move to the Premier League with Chelsea (Kicker - MORE).