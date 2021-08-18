Leeds United transfer news: Whites join battle for £10m-rated Premier League ace, Aston Villa handed boost in wonderkid chase

The Whites head into the game with a point to prove, after being thrashed 5-1 by Manchester United at Old Trafford in their first game of the season last weekend.
Meanwhile, 17-year-old defender Kris Moore has been impressing for the U23s, and his coach Mark Jackson gave his verdict on the youngster following his side's recent 3-1 win over Crystal Palace. He said: “He's been doing well, has Kris He's been training with the group now since the start of pre-season, and last season as well.
“We had no doubts in Kris' ability to deal with the situation and the step up and he did fantastically well against a tough opponent in (Rob) Street up top, who was physical and good in the air. I thought we coped well with it.
He continued “(I'm)Pleased with the win. Congratulations to the boys because any victory is a good victory. There were certain elements of the game we need to do better at.
“First game of the season, it was a competitive game and a challenging game. With Crystal Palace going down to 10 men, it's not as easy as it sounds. They were organised and hard working. There's lots of areas we can work on.
“We've got players out wide who can hurt teams, we needed to utilise our wide areas more, circulate the ball a little bit better and control the game a little bit better but [the wingers] were certainly an influence on the game.”
We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…